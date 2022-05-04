ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.33

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 97394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABB. Barclays decreased their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ABB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in ABB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in ABB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

