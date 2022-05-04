Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 38,752 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $5,316,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.