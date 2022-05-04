AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,594,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

