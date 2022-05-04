Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.76

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,500 ($18.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Abcam by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

