Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abiomed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Abiomed by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $285.87 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

