ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CAO Dean A. Chin Sells 3,657 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 314.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 82.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

