AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Up 25.6% in April

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,200 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 707,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 17,491.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in AC Immune by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 348,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AC Immune by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

