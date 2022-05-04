Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. 619,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.84.
About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.
