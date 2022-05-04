Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-$3.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. 619,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

