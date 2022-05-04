Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Up 6.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $71.79 and last traded at $71.79. 9,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 785,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

