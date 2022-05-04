ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim Sells 894 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $16,252.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,369.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. 1,737,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,902. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

