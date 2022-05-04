Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

AKR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 31,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 570,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,260,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.