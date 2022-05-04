Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,641 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $304.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

