Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Accuray makes up approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 3.64% of Accuray worth $16,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accuray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 5,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,385. The stock has a market cap of $236.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Accuray Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells radiotherapy systems for alternative cancer treatments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

