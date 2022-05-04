ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACIW. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

