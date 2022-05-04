ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $81.93 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387,118 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 18.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $81,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,206,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,162. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $361.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

