ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,119 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 2.2% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.35. 1,432,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,312. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.84 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

