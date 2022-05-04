AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.48

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 16443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 17,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,225,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,114,000 after buying an additional 2,121,653 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 0.7% during the first quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,574,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

