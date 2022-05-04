Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Addus HomeCare stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,655,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.