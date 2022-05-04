Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will announce $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $16.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,931,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adient by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 2,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,888. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.