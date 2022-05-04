Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after acquiring an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after acquiring an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
