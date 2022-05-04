Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.13. 125,440,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,222,813. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,484 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

