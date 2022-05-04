Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.66

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.66 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 1,680,107 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.64.

In other news, insider Enrico Cipro Vanni purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,479.70).

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

