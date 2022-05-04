Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,733 shares of company stock worth $153,146,891. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,362.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,638.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,771.39.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.