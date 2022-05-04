Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $29,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 964.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.02. 47,495,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,734,168. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $570.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

