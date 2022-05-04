Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 5.5% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $106.40. 6,565,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,039. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

