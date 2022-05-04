Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.

AVK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,721. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

