AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) versus Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Financial Survey

AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) and Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Yamaha Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20% Yamaha Motor 8.63% 16.95% 8.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AEA-Bridges Impact and Yamaha Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamaha Motor 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Yamaha Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Yamaha Motor $16.52 billion 0.44 $1.42 billion $4.08 5.05

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Volatility and Risk

AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamaha Motor has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yamaha Motor beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEA-Bridges Impact (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Yamaha Motor (Get Rating)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts. The company's Marine Products segment provides outboard motors (marine engines), personal watercraft, boats, FRP pools, fishing boats, and utility boats. Its Robotics segment offers surface mounters, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, and industrial-use unmanned helicopters. The company's Financial Services segment provides sales finance and lease related to the company's products. Its Others segment offers golf cars, generators, multi-purpose engines, small-sized snow throwers, automobile engines, automobile components, and electrically powered wheelchairs. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Iwata, Japan.

