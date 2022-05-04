Aeon Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $1.22 million and $4,166.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00553754 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

