Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter.

AERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

