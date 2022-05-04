AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) & Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Head to Head Contrast

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AeroClean Technologies and Perma-Pipe International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroClean Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.93%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Profitability

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Perma-Pipe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A Perma-Pipe International 4.37% 11.67% 5.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AeroClean Technologies and Perma-Pipe International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 70.29 N/A N/A N/A Perma-Pipe International $138.55 million 0.78 $6.06 million $0.73 18.08

Perma-Pipe International has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats AeroClean Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air sanitization product for indoor spaces; and Purgo Lift that provides air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. The company also offers liquid and powder based anti-corrosion coatings for external and internal surfaces of steel pipe, including shapes like bends, reducers, tees, and other spools/fittings that is used in pipelines for the transportation of oil and gas products and potable water. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Europe, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.

