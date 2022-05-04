Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

AMG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.50.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

