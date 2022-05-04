Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

