Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $117.13

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.13 and last traded at $117.20, with a volume of 38103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day moving average is $143.08.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $455,752,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,450,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

