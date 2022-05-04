agilon health (AGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. agilon health has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.53 million. On average, analysts expect agilon health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.30.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,124 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in agilon health by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

