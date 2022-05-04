AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 253,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,202,399. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.