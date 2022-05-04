Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.37. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.51 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 20.93%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Agricultural Bank of China (Get Rating)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.