AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) versus MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Financial Analysis

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for AIkido Pharma and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 462.75%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and MaxCyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 3,173.37 -$7.17 million ($0.04) -8.88 MaxCyte $33.89 million 16.39 -$19.08 million N/A N/A

AIkido Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -6.96% -6.88% MaxCyte -56.30% -11.11% -10.18%

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats MaxCyte on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

