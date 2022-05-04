AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $120,446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,939,000 after purchasing an additional 164,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 4,112,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.