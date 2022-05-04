AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,528 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Proto Labs accounts for 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Proto Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 328,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 120,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

PRLB traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 152,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,053. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $106.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

