AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. CDK Global makes up about 1.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CDK Global worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,005,000 after buying an additional 983,262 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,019,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,122,000 after buying an additional 437,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1,709.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,168 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.92.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

