AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,763 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after acquiring an additional 724,621 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after acquiring an additional 577,511 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,179,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

