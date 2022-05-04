AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.1% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after buying an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after buying an additional 307,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. UBS Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.43.

Shares of VRTX traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.70. 1,340,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,279. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.30.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,317 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

