AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 654,048 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. 1,184,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,789. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

