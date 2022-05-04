Aion 1-Day Volume Tops $4.69 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Aion has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $36.30 million and $4.69 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.94 or 0.99797613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047356 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00231465 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00144011 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00093414 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.36 or 0.00276359 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

