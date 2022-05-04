Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.47.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

