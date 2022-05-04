Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.32-5.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.62-3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.80. 2,328,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,490. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

