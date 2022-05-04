Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32-5.44 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.33 EPS.

AKAM traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $113.80. 2,328,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.78. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 811,012 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $94,921,000 after buying an additional 140,502 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 84,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

