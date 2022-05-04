Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Alarm.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.860-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.86-1.88 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALRM opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alarm.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

