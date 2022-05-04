Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 26,375.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 3.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $5.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.12. The stock had a trading volume of 920,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,204. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 184.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

