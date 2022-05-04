Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,356 shares during the period. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF makes up 2.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 84.02% of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Alexis Practical Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. Alexis Practical Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

